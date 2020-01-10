Van Wert man charged with having sexual contact with a minor

A Van Wert man is facing multiple charges involving allegations he had a sexual relationship with a minor.
19-year-old Tristan Robert Wehner is facing four charges after an investigation by the Van Wert Police Department into a report of sexual misconduct. The prosecutor's office has charged Wehner with one count of Sexual Battery, two counts of Extortion, and one count of Tampering with Evidence, all third-degree felonies. Investigators say Wehner held some position of authority over the victim and engaged in sexual contact with the minor girl. Wehner then allegedly extorted the girl to continue their relationship. They have not released the age of the victim.
When police started their investigation, they say he tried to delete evidence from his phone. They checked out Wehner's phone and say they found he was extorting another young girl. The court hasn't set a hearing for Wehner yet.