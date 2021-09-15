Van Wert man indicted on rape and gross sexual imposition changes plea

A Van Wert man who was indicted for an incident that occurred in 2016 has entered a change of plea.
Back in July, 32-year-old Rodney Knauss was indicted by the Van Wert County Grand Jury on one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.
On Wednesday Knauss entered a plea deal with the state. The defendant will now plead "no contest" to the second charge of gross sexual imposition in exchange for the dismissal of count one of rape.
A pre-sentence investigation is now underway. Sentencing will take place on November 2nd, 2021.
According to the indictment, the alleged incident happened between January and February of 2016 when he attempted to have sexual contact with the child that was four years old at the time. Bond was set at $150,000.