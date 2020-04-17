Van Wert man taken to hospital after being struck by a van

A Van Wert man is in the hospital after being hit by a van early Friday morning, just north of the Allen-Auglaize County line.
Lima troopers say 34-year-old Eric Gutierrez was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. His car was parked facing north on State Route 196 just after 2 a.m. when he got out of the driver's side and was hit by a northbound van driven by 66-year-old Raymond L. Fowler Jr. of Waynesfield. Troopers say the impact threw Gutierrez back up against his car. Fowler was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.