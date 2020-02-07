Van Wert one of 8 counties who failed to meet election security deadline

Ohio's secretary of state says eight counties haven't completed all parts of an election security directive he issued last year.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's directive required boards of elections in Ohio's 88 counties to complete a comprehensive security checklist by Jan. 31, 2020. The aim was to strengthen the security of Ohio's election system infrastructure. LaRose says Van Wert County's elections board is non-compliant and must take corrective action. It's been placed on administrative oversight. A message seeking comment was left with the board Thursday. LaRose says boards in the other seven counties only need to take minor actions to be fully compliant.