NEWS RELEASE FROM VAN WERT POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Van Wert Police Department is committed to being proactive in service to the community and enforcement of the law. In continuing to provide the same high level of service during the COVID-19 pandemic we are implementing new, additional ways to serve the public while maintaining the health of the community and our officers. Effective immediately, citizens wishing to make a report of lower level, nonviolent crimes which are NOT in progress can start the reporting process by filling out an online form and submitting it electronically to the police department. Citizens who do not have access to the online form can pick up a form at the Van Wert Municipal Building to fill out. In submitting the form you are not generating a report but rather giving an officer all the necessary information to start your police report. After the form is received, an officer will contact you within 72 hours to obtain any follow up information and provide you with a report number. In addition, officers will also be taking reports over the phone when able. In the event that an officer would need to respond to your home for a report, we are requesting that, weather permitting, citizens come out to the officer to provide information. These steps are being taken to follow guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control in social distancing and to prevent illness. Police officers come in contact with many people in all types of environments over the course of their daily shift and these proactive changes are being made to decrease the likelihood of cross contamination in the public. Examples of reports that would qualify for the online reporting system would include a stolen bicycle, identity fraud, property crimes, etc. Anyone needing to report violent or in progress crimes should still call 911 for a police response. If you are unsure if your report would qualify for the online system, please call the dispatch center at 419-238-2462 for guidance. Access to the online reporting form can be made by visiting the police department website at https://vanwert.org/police-department/. Follow the Van Wert Police Department Facebook page for additional information and updates https://www.facebook.com/VanWertPD/. The Van Wert Police Department Officers and Dispatchers remain dedicated to our mission and will be available around the clock to assist the community as we move through the pandemic.