Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio.

A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County Road 72 and entered the intersection at State Route 637. A white 2013 Freightliner semi hauling scrap steel and operated by Thomas L. Snell, of Rockford, Ohio, was southbound on State Rout 637. The Snell vehicle struck the Egia vehicle and exited the left side of the roadway, overturned, spilling it’s load of steel and caught fire. The Egia vehicle exited the right side of the roadway coming to rest just south of the intersection.

