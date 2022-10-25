Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio.
A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County Road 72 and entered the intersection at State Route 637. A white 2013 Freightliner semi hauling scrap steel and operated by Thomas L. Snell, of Rockford, Ohio, was southbound on State Rout 637. The Snell vehicle struck the Egia vehicle and exited the left side of the roadway, overturned, spilling it’s load of steel and caught fire. The Egia vehicle exited the right side of the roadway coming to rest just south of the intersection.
Thomas L. Snell suffered serious burns as a result of the fire and was flown by Mercy Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Lilianna A. Egia suffered minor injuries and was transported by Oakwood EMS to Defiance Regional Medial Center in Defiance, Ohio. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood EMS, Grover Hill Fire Department and Rescue, ODOT, Paulding County EMA, Gideon’s Towing and Recovery and John’s Towing and Recovery.
The crash remains under investigation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear seat belts and to never drive distracted or impaired
