Van Wert Post Office employee produces protective masks with daughter and donates them across the country

We’re seeing many different ways people are stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic and it’s no different at the Van Wert Post Office. Their generosity is helping out the community and far beyond Ohio.
With the governor’s suggestion to start wearing protective masks, the supervisor of the Van Wert Post Office thought about making her own. It turned into a project with her daughter, using a do-it-yourself video. Then their project escalated. Masks were being made for surrounding area post offices and now they're being donated to other offices in states across the country like California, Texas, and Florida.
"Just negativity—a stigma that comes with the COVID-19, but something that we can do as a community, especially with the post office they’ve involved themselves with donating over 30 percent of the materials," said Jessica Chavarria, supervisor. "So as a whole, we can come together and do good for the community."
Now that they’re staying safe, postal workers are going the extra mile for their customers. Some carriers are getting food for elderly residents that need it. The post office is also offering stamps by mail to abide by social distancing as best they can.
"I enjoy helping my customers and I always keep an eye out if there’s mail piling up in their box, I'm a little concerned," Debbie Rickard said, a rural mail carrier for Van Wert. "So, I’ll go up and make sure that, is everybody okay and let them know. Because I want to make sure everybody makes it through this okay."
For the businesses they deliver to, the carrier has arrangements with each individual business. He leaves it up to them if they want mail on specific dates, times or holding for when they’re ready.
"Customer service, doing what I can," said Chris mills, a city mail carrier for Van Wert. "I like doing what I can for my customers making their jobs easy making their lives easier. I feel like that’s part of my job and something I enjoy doing, so."