The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that killed man and woman from Lima. According to the Van Wert Post, the crash happened just after 8 o'clock Tuesday night at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Route 49 just north of Convoy. Troopers say that 44 year old Brandon Lee was heading South on SR 49 when his vehicle slid beyond the stop sign and stopped on U.S. 30. That is where a vehicle driven by 32 year old Nadia Truman of Parma Heights struck lee's vehicle. Lee and his passenger 56 year old Mary Lee were killed. Truman and other passenger in Lee's vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Media release from Van Wert OSHP: 12/25/19
Tully Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Van Wert Post is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:05 P.M. on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019, on U.S. 30 westbound at State Route 49 North in Van Wert County.
Unit 1, a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Brandon J. Lee, age 44, of Lima, Ohio, was southbound on State Route 49. Unit 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Nadia K. Truman, age 32, of Parma Heights, Ohio, was westbound on U.S. 30. Mr. Lee slid beyond the stop sign and came to a stop in the driving lane of westbound U.S. 30. Truman’s vehicle struck Lee’s vehicle. Lee’s vehicle came to final rest on the north shoulder of U.S. 30. Truman’s vehicle came to final rest in the passing lane of westbound U.S. 30.
Mary A. Lee, age 56, also of Lima, Ohio, was a rear seat passenger in the Lee vehicle. Both she and Brandon Lee were pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner, Dr. Norman D. Means. An additional passenger of the Lee vehicle was transported by Van Wert EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Nadia Truman was transported by Convoy to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The crash resulted in a closure of U.S. 30 westbound at State Route 49 North during the crash investigation and scene clean up. The roadway has since been reopened.
The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Convoy Volunteer Fire Department and EMS personnel, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation – Van Wert Facility, Van Wert County Sheriffs Office, and Hague Towing.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always where their seat belts and never drive distracted or impaired.