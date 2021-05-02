Van Wert will be welcoming live entertainment to their county fair this year with a couple of top hit country artists.
On Saturday, September 4th, country singers Chris Lane and Cam will be taking the stage at the grandstand. This concert marks the return of live ticketed entertainment in Van Wert, and tickets for the show will go on sale on May 14th.
Headliner Chris Lane is known for his platinum hits like “Fix” and “I Don’t Know About You”, and you might have heard of Cam’s best performing single “Burning House.” For more information, head vanwertlive.com.