The Convoy Opera house is excited to announce that as of March, they have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The opera house sits at 111 S. Main St. in Convoy, and has been a place the community has been gathering at since it was built around 1901
The building also used to be used as a firehouse and city hall, so it holds a historical significance for the town.
Ruth Ann Densel, the historian of the Convoy Opera House says, “It’s quite an accomplishment for our little town and hopefully it will help as we need other funds down the line too to have that recognition.”
The Opera House plans to continue renovation to the adjacent building, and hopes to acquire additional space for a museum for the historical site.