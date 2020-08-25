The Crestview Knights football will be hitting the big screen this fall.
With uncertainty on how some fans will be able to watch high school football this upcoming fall due to regulations on who can attend fall sports, Crestview and Van Wert Cinemas agreed to show fall football games at the theater. The theater which is currently closed due to lack of new movies and attendance caused by the pandemic is undergoing an update with new seating will be showing the live stream of the games for free. The Crestview athletic director is excited about the idea that the kids will be able to showcase their talent to everyone in the entire community and that the fans are understanding.
Matt Perkins, the Crestview Local Schools athletic director said, “We are very thankful that Van Wert Cinemas has made this offer.”
He continued saying, “We are very appreciative that everyone in our community has kind of bought in of this idea of you know, this is for the kids, this is not about anything else other than we want our kids to have a season, we want our kids to have an opportunity to finish the season, and we just appreciate when people are kind of supportive of what the schools are asking kids to do and asking parents to do.”
The Knights will kick off their season this Friday at Spencerville.