On July 9th, Van Wert is the place to be as three events come together in downtown. Main Street Van Wert will be holding their first ever block party on Central Avenue. It is billed to be the biggest summer event in the downtown area complete with food, kids activities and some special live music.
“We have Samuel Harness coming in, he was on the voice, season 21 of the voice, he is going to be our entertainment for that night,” says Joe Dray, Ex. Dir. Main Street Van Wert. “We have 5 food trucks, we have a cornhole tournament and all the money raised goes right back into the downtown for things like beautification, design, green spaces, and things like that.”
The Van Wert Freedom Cruise will be in conjunction with the block party. Organizers are looking for people to bring over their classic cars or tricked out rides and cruise main street the night of July 9th. The event is a fundraiser for a girl who is battling cancer.
“It is a great event, it is really cool to see the old hot rods out moving around,” adds Jim Dettrow, Van Wert Freedom Cruise. “You go to a car show and they just sit, where these you get to see, you get to hear, it is really cool. It’s a really big event for Van Wert.”
The Main Street Van Wert Block Party begins at 4 and Samuel Harness will be taking the stage at 7:30.