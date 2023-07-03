DELPHOS, OH (WLIO)-
If you were at Stadium Park in Delphos Monday evening, chances are, you likely watched cute ducklings fiercely race against each other!
The local popular duck races returned to Delphos as part of festivities for the Delphos Kiwanis Fourth of July Festival. In a series of ten separate races, local businesses had the opportunity to sponsor the participating ducklings while crowd members placed bets and cheered on their favorite bird. Through the fast paced waddles and the excitement in the crowd, the duck races gave the community a venue to come together and have some good old fashion fun!
"The community has been through a lot in the past few years with COVID and having things shut down, and it really gives an opportunity for the community to come out together, to enjoy some fellowship, raise some money for a good cause, and just spent time out in the community together," says Cindy Metzger, Treasurer, Delphos Kiwanis Club.
The money raised Monday night and during the festival will go toward building a new $480,000 shelter house at Stadium Park. The festival continues Tuesday with a Fourth of July fireworks show at 10 pm.