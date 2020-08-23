A house fire broke out in Willshire this evening that totaled a house and had five different fire departments on the scene. 

The Wren Fire Department got a call for a fire on the 15 thousand block of Clayton Rd. The homeowner arrived at his house to find it in flames, and luckily no one else was inside. Between the hot weather and the need for water tankers, four other fire departments were called in to assist including Convoy, Ohio City, Willshire and Decatur from Indiana. The home is a total loss, and how the fire started is under investigation. 

 

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.