Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - You can't miss the revitalization that is going on in downtown Van Wert, but there is one historical piece that needs to be fixed at the center of it. The over 100-year-old National Bank Clock that sits in front of the Municipal Court building needs repaired. Main Street Van Wert estimates it is going to cost around $80,000 to fix the clock and another $20,000 to maintain it. With the multi-million dollar projects going on to improve the buildings that surround it, it just make sense to get the historic time piece restored as well.
“So, the heart of our mission is restoring and revitalizing our downtown and saving Ohio’s treasures,” says Joe Dray, Ex. Dir. of Main Street Van Wert. “This piece, this clock has been in our community here since 1917. So, bring that back to life and to complement what is already going on down here is really important.”
The clock could be the most visual part of all the work that is being done currently to help bring back downtown Van Wert.
“We see it as a rallying point for the overall project that is going on down here,” adds Dray. “A lot of the building that you see that are being revitalized, you don’t see a lot of that work from the street. You don’t see it until you get inside. This is something that is going to be visible, right on the busiest corner of our downtown and I think that it’s the exclamation point on everything that is going on in downtown Van Wert.”
Dray says they are lining up drop off location for the donations and will be ready to start collecting at the first of the year. For more information log on to the Main Street Van Wert Facebook page.
