It’s garage sale season! The massive Lincoln Highway garage sale event kicks off this weekend.
You can follow the Historic Lincoln Highway straight through Ohio and find hundreds of garage sales on the way. This annual event is to bring some exposure to an important piece of history known as the Lincoln by-way.
Whole neighborhoods have garage sale signs up in front of their homes, and even local businesses and organizations participate. The United Methodist Church in Cairo holds a garage sale every year. They say it’s a wonderful way to raise money, and it’s great to see people from all over the country stop in.
James Martz, the trustee chair at the Cairo United Methodist Church says, “This one is really interesting. We also participate in Cairo garage sale in June, but this one is really great because you get local people plus you get people all across the country. There have been people stopping in here and eating lunch from Illinois, Wisconsin, so it’s a good event.”
The garage sales will continue through the weekend, and you can find a free buy-way travel guide here.