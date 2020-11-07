The Van Wert United Methodist Church had a night filled with music for their “Between the Notes” concert.
Heroes come in many forms, like a first responder, a nurse, or a veteran. This concert was to remember all of the different heroes we see through song and spoken word. The lineup for the night featured multiple local artists performing a wide variety of musical pieces.
Paul Hoverman, the director of First Impressions & Worship Arts says, “It speaks to people’s hearts, music really does, and it touches them in a way that other things can’t, and we need this.”
He also says that he hopes a concert like this will kickstart more events in the future as they try to find some normalcy.