The latest addition to the Van Wert County Regional Airport hopes to bring a lot of "new" to the area.

The airport is working on a new airport terminal that the manager says costs $1.6 million. The project is privately-funded from donations. It's quite the upgrade from the current 300 square feet building to 4,600 square feet terminal. Included would be classrooms, a new lounge, and an overnight room for pilots who may need a rest. The airport will also partner with Purdue University to be a satellite training center for aviation, a place people could learn and get credit towards a degree.

"Somebody can come over there and get a credit hour, a couple, for whatever it is for taking aviation in the classroom," Steve Bailey said, airport manager. "And then, go out and get in a plane and learn how to fly and stuff. I think that's big time."

Bailey says they hope to also add more runway to the tarmac. He says the larger airport should be inviting to outside businesses.

 

