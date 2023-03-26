VAN WERT COUNTY (WLIO) - An Ohio City man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a Van Wert County home. 31-year-old Scott Keber is charged with one count of aggravated arson and is being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility awaiting arrangement. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, his office was notified when someone saw a person setting a fire at a resident in the village of Glenmore, just after midnight Sunday morning. Deputies found a vehicle that was connected to the suspect that started the fire, and through their investigation, they arrested Keber. Riggenbach says Keber’s arrest is for only the fire at the residents Sunday morning. The investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office into a string of barn fire in Van Wert and Mercer counties is ongoing.
Media Release Van Wert County Sheriff - March 26, 2023
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a man in relation to a fire being set in the Village of Glenmore. Sheriff Riggenbach said Scott P. Keber, age 31 of Ohio City, was arrested on one count of Aggravated Arson, a Felony of the First Degree. The arrest was made following a report of someone being seen lighting a fire at a residence around 0030 hours on Sunday March 26th. Deputies were able to locate a vehicle that was determined to be the suspect vehicle and initiated contact with the driver. Information obtained at the residence and on the stop with the vehicle, led to the arrest of Keber. Deputies transported Keber to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where he is being held until his arraignment. Sheriff Riggenbach stated this arrest is related only to the incident that occurred Sunday morning.
Sheriff Riggenbach advised the investigation by the State Fire Marshal related to several other fires in Van Wert County continues. Anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the area or has any information that could assist in the investigation is urged to come forward to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800.589.2728.
Citizens with information about the recent fires can also call 419-238-3866 or use the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.
Citizens can also report information on the recent fires or other crimes by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP. People can also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.