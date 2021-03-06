A pair of ultra-runners from Van Wert raises money for a local non-profit with a rather extreme running challenge.
Shane and Nick Leeth set out for their third 4-mile run of the day at 11A.M. sharp. They are working toward completing David Goggin’s challenge of running four miles every four hours for 48 hours straight. Through the challenge, they’ve been raising money for Haven of Hope, a men’s homeless shelter in Van Wert.
Nick says, “This challenge was just kind of a great way to one test ourselves physically and mentally and two, raise money for a great charity and a great cause.”
Haven of hope is a drop-in shelter that helps homeless men by not only providing a place to rest their heads, but by also helping them get back on their feet. The organization runs mainly on donations and volunteer work, so the support from the community is important to them.
The original goal of the fundraiser was $2000, which they have surpassed and are on track to double that amount.
The duo even kicked the challenge up a notch. On top of the two-day running event, they decided to set up camp outside of Haven of Hope--a Symbolic gesture toward the cause they’re running for.
“Sleeping outdoors, and doing what the gentlemen that stay here would have to do if we didn’t have Haven of Hope available,” says Shane.
For more information on the fundraiser, or on how to donate, you can find Haven of Hope on Facebook.