Van Wert celebrates their 200th anniversary on Friday with tours of the county courthouse.
The historic Van Wert County Courthouse opened its doors to the public, offering tours as part of their bicentennial celebration. People were welcome to travel all the way up to the top floor, where they had a chance to see the bell and clock tower, and even stand on the roof.
Van Wert commissioners say that it's one of the most important things to keep the courthouse in good condition, and they love sharing the history of the building with the public.
Thad Lichtensteiger, a commissioner says, “We just think it’s job number one for us to make sure that it’s kept in good and proper condition. We’re excited about the people coming out, we said it was from 4 until 6 but we had a line of people at 3:30 so we’re excited that they like to come out and have a look at something that has such tremendous historic value.”
You can look out for more bicentennial celebrations at the Van Wert County Fair.