One event that COVID was not able to derail was the 17th Annual Van Wert Railroad Heritage Weekend.
The past two days at the Van Wert Fairgrounds have been filled with fun for train fanatics as the train show welcomed vendors and railroad models for people to browse through. The coordinator of the event, Chuck White, says that there hasn’t been a local train show in over 100 days, so people were itching to get out and spend a day surrounding their favorite hobby.
“A number of people have called me up and said ‘I haven’t been to a train show in ages. I need to get to a train show,’" says White. "So yes this is, in a word, ‘nirvana’ for a lot of them.”
Safety was a priority for White, so they made sure to spread out the vendor tables, require everyone to wear masks, and had hand sanitizer readily available on the fairgrounds. They also gave away free masks and face shields to anyone who needed one.