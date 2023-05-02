Vantage Career Center Holds Open House for LPN-RN Program

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO)- Vantage Career Center hosted an open house on Tuesday for those considering a career as a registered nurse.
At Tuesday's open house, attendees had the opportunity to tour the nursing facility, meet instructors, and ask questions about the program. The program is a LPN-RN transition program that incorporates classroom, laboratory, and clinical experiences with a virtual dissection table and human-size mannequin health simulations to supplement learning. The objective of this program is to provide students a high-quality education to master the science, motor, and human skills of nursing to prepare the next generation of nurses in a field that is in high demand.
"We've seen that nurses are needed across the nation, especially since COVID, so we are really looking to get our admission numbers up to get nurses in so we can supply the very need of nurses to our community, to our family and friends who need the nursing care. We want to provide that excellent care to them," says Jessica Hoyng, Practical Nursing Program Administrator & LPN-RN Instructor, Vantage Career Center.
For more information on this nursing program, you can call 419-238-5411 option 2.