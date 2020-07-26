Van Wert’s Wireless Zone hosted the annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway as part of a nationwide campaign.
Wireless Zone, a Verizon retailer in Van Wert, set up a tent outside their store to hand out 180 backpacks filled with supplies for kids. Every year they give away school supplies to make sure kids across the country are prepared for the start of the school year.
Jona Keller, the store manager at the Van Wert Wireless Zone says, “We’re really grateful that our organization is so founded in helping in the community and being there and helping people.”
Although the other fun activities that have paired with the backpack giveaway in the past had to be cancelled because of COVID, Wireless Zone is grateful that they’re still able to help out, especially in a time of need.
“We realize especially now, children need backpacks more than ever, and just to have the opportunity to make their day and have that available for them,” says Keller.
This year, Wireless Zone celebrates giving away their millionth backpack. To commemorate their milestone, they are giving away $10,000 scholarships to five lucky kids who received a backpack. This year, a total of 140,000 backpacks were given away across the country at various Wireless Zones.