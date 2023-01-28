Vance says he is ready to work on national debt and immigration in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLIO) - Ohio’s newest U.S. Senator JD Vance is ready to get to work, tackling federal issues like the debt ceiling and immigration. Vance says the country’s growing debt problem is a priority of his. The debt ceiling which caps the amount of allowable outstanding federal debt hit the limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19th. But the treasury department has been able to make some moves to keep the government able to pay their bills until early summer 2023. Congress will have to raise or suspend the debt ceiling before that to help the federal government to continue to pay for all the funding they have appropriated.

Vance says he is ready to work on national debt and immigration in Washington

“What is debt ceiling increase look like? How do we pair that debt ceiling increase with some real reform, so that we can put our country back on a sustainable spending pathway,” says Vance.

Vance says he is ready to work on national debt and immigration in Washington

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.