Vance talks about President Trump endorsement and funding universities

With less than two weeks before the election, the 10 senate candidates on the May 3rd ballot are crossing the state getting their message out, and picking up endorsements.
JD Vance got a major endorsement recently from President Donald Trump for his senate run. He says to have his trust and support sends a message that he is the candidate to fight for Trump's policies if he is elected.
Thursday, the Associated Press put out a story that says Vance visited universities and colleges across the country to promote his book. And he made money doing it. In the two years after the 2016 release of "Hillbilly Elegy", Vance visited at least 18 universities for graduation speeches, lectures, or political talks and he was paid more than $70,000. But on the campaign trail, Vance has been critical of higher education working against the conservative movement. We asked him about the story and how his thoughts on higher education have changed.
“If you would have asked me 5, 6 years ago, I would have said universities are biased, but they are not crazy. But now, they have gone crazy,” says JD Vance, Republican Senate Candidate. “They have actually made it harder to speak your mind as a conservative, and we've got to wake up. We are sending hundreds of billions of dollars to the universities. Why are we doing that if they are turning our kids into brainwashed people, why are we doing that if they are pushing an agenda that is making it harder for us to live our values? We got to wake up and realize that so many of the problems, whether it’s the university craziness or the border. It is caused by bad public policy and it can be fixed by better policy.”
Vance was in Lima Thursday, he is facing six other candidates to become the Republican nominee for the U.S Senate seat in November.
