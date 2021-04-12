Vaske given community control time after attacking neighbor with knife

A Lima woman faces community control time after pleading guilty to attacking her neighbor.
Vera Vaske was given a sentence of five years of community control after she pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. Court documents say that back in September of 2020, Vaske accused a neighbor of stealing her phone and pulled a knife on her. The victim ended up getting scratches on her chest and neck.
Vaske originally entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea but was eventually found competent to stand trial.