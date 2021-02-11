Vendor show raises money for family of young girl suffering from neurofibromatosis

The Westgate Entertainment Center was filled with vendors to raise money for a little girl who is battling a debilitating condition.
A Heart of Hope for Remy vendor show took over Westgate tonight complete with a 50/50 drawing and Chinese raffle. Heart of Hope is a fundraising effort for the family of Remy Hefner, a two-year-old who was recently diagnosed with neurofibromatosis.
The condition causes a list of other medical issues, so those closest to the family wanted to help out with all of the added costs.
Karen Savidge, the grandmother of Remy says, “To see her, she’s just the happiest little kid you ever saw. She doesn’t realize what’s happening right now but I know for mom and dad it means a lot because it’s been hard.”
Organizers of the vendor show also say that this is a way to spread awareness about Remy’s condition.