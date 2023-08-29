Vendors at Downtown Lima Farmers Market thankful for all the local support

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Vendors and patrons returned to downtown Lima Tuesday for another Downtown Lima Farmers Market.
Area residents filled the VFW Post 1275 parking lot to choose from a wide selection of locally-grown fresh vegetables and produce. Shoppers also were able to purchase homemade decor for the upcoming fall season as well as homemade baked goods and even candles while listening to live music. Every Tuesday since June 6th, the farmers market provided the region an opportunity to support local, and participating vendors say this experience is highly beneficial.
"Sales have been pretty good this year, community's pretty receptive, likes to show up and support local. I think it's a great thing for local markets to, kind of like, experience it and really put their names out here because it's a really good thing for us to, kind of, have a base closer in town because our main market is a little bit of a drive for some people, so I feel like, for a lot of these people, it's either the same or, you know, getting their name out there is really easy here," said Jacob Lugibihl, team lead at Swiss Country Market.
The farmers market continues each Tuesday through September 26th from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 1275 parking lot.