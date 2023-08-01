Vendors at the Auglaize County Fair give back to support the Junior Fair and scholarship programs

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With the Auglaize County Fair in full swing, visitors are enjoying their favorite fair foods, but did you know some vendors use their hard-earned money to make a difference? Our Conner Prince tells us more.
It is that time of year again! Residents of Auglaize County have flocked to Wapakoneta to enjoy another Auglaize County Fair season. The seasonal return of the fair allows an opportunity for agriculture and food vendors, like the Auglaize County Pork Producers, the Auglaize County Dairy Producers, and the Auglaize County Cattlemen to sell their cherished products.
"We do our marinated pork one. That's a pretty big hit out here. A local butcher shop tenderizes it for us, and we marinate them ourselves," commented Mike Ruppert, leader of Auglaize County Pork Producers
"It is to promote the dairy productions, producers, get the word out that we do have ice cream and milk for Auglaize County," said Therese Steinke, treasurer of the Dairy Producers and the Auglaize County Holstein Club.
"We are selling ribeyes, hamburgers, sliced roast beef, and hot dogs," said Larry Winkler, leader of Auglaize County Cattlemen.
As fairgoers purchase their desired fair food delicacy, it is possible that they could make a difference in someone's life as some vendors funnel those earned dollars back into the Auglaize County Fairgrounds community for various projects. For these three vendors, this is a common practice they all engage in.
"Tonight was our Pee Wee Showmanship. We support it. Every kid gets a trophy. At the sale date, we support all the kids, the parents that work here, we support the pigs that they bring in here, and then, we give a scholarship to our queen," commented Mike Ruppert.
"We've helped with the new building. We've helped get some upgrades to some of the other buildings. Anytime that somebody wants to donate to a scholarship, we will donate to that as well," said Therese Steinke.
"I've been in charge of this stand for 13 years, and what we do is we use all the money that we raise goes back to the junior fair, like we pay for all the bedding, all the mulch for all the beef kids in here. We have a scholarship program," said Larry Winkler.
For Mike Ruppert, he has been doing these good deeds for nearly 25 years, and for him, this is something personal to his heart.
"My daughter. She was the Pee Wee showmanship. We got her laying, falling asleep in the camper with that Pee Wee Showmanship trophy, and then years later, she's a pork queen," added Mike Ruppert.
You can learn more about the Auglaize County Fair by visiting https://auglaizecountyfair.org/.