A very cold start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s. Areas to our east and west have reported snow, with that snow developing directly downwind of the Great Lakes. Our area could see a few flurries fly during the day. Skies will start off mostly sunny, then become mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High temperatures will max out in the middle 30s, roughly 20° below normal. Adding insult to injury, winds gusts to 30mph will make it feel like the teens and 20s.
High pressure builds in tonight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the lower 20s. The record low is 20°, and our forecast is 21°!
Good Friday will bring a sun-filled sky with lighter winds. After the bitter cold start, temperatures should rebound to the middle 40s. Still chilly, but certainly an improvement.
Improvements continue through the weekend. Saturday will reach the upper 50s, and winds will increase from the southwest. Easter Sunday is looking fantastic. Winds will be much lighter than Saturday, skies should be partly sunny, and forecast highs are in the middle to upper 60s. It should be perfect for all outdoor activities planned!
The outlook for much of next week shows a mild weather pattern. Highs should reach the 60s and 70s. We will place our next chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms for next Wednesday and Thursday. There are signs of cooler air returning toward next weekend.