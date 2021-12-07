COLDEST SINCE MARCH 2: Temperatures across the area fell into the upper 10s early Tuesday, the coldest morning in over 9 months. The cold weather stays with us all day with highs only in the middle to upper 20s. Some filtered sun is possible, but skies look mostly cloudy. Good news? The winds are much, much lighter than Monday. Winds only around 5 to 10 mph.
SNOW CHANCE FADING AWAY: The latest suite of model data suggests snow shower activity stays south of the immediate area tonight. The air looks very dry with an arctic high nearby, making it tough to produce moisture. A few flurries are possible, but no accumulation is expected at this point. Lows will fall into the lower 20s.
ERRATIC TEMPERATURE SWINGS AHEAD: After the 10s this morning and below normal highs through Wednesday, everything changes for the end of the week. After low 20s to start Thursday, highs later in the day return to the 40s, then hold in the 40s Thursday night! Friday into Saturday, a potent area of low pressure to our northwest pumps in a very warm air mass for December standards. While the "daytime" temperatures Friday may stay in the 50s, it appears we could reach mid 60s Friday night into Saturday morning. The record high for Saturday could be broken!
7-DAY FORECAST: The late week warmth also comes with rain! Scattered showers are expected Friday, then widespread rain (possibly a thunderstorm) Friday night. The good news is rain looks to gradually taper off Saturday. Temperatures fall from the 60s back to the 40s during the day, then back below freezing by Sunday morning. The second half of the weekend looks sunny and cool. The sunny skies stick around for potentially several days next week! A very UN-December-like forecast is shaping up with potential for highs to get well into the 50s by the middle of the week. Bottom-line, next week is looking amazing for this time of year.