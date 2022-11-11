Veterans enjoy a delicious breakfast thanks to Delphos Saint John's students

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - There was good food and better conversation at Delphos Saint John's Veteran's Breakfast.
This is the second year that the senior class has put on a thank-you breakfast for the veteran alumni of the school. The younger students performed for the veterans, but it was the seniors that got most of the experience with the one-on-one interaction with them.
"So often our veterans would come and talk with our students and answer questions from them about their experiences in wars, conflicts, just being part of the military," says Principal Adam Lee. "And we just thought this would be a personal opportunity for our seniors to sit down with our veterans. Get to know them on a personal level, not just think of them of serving in the military, but realizing that they are members of the same community. That they are going to see them out and about."
"We get to hear a lot of stories. I already heard from a veteran. I was really cool to know, like, the places they have been and the things that they have done," says DSJ Senior Melanie Gerdeman. "And it is cool to include them and hear what they have to say."
Saint John's hopes to continue to grow their Veterans Breakfast next year.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.