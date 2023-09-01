September 1, 2023 Press Release from Ohio Department of Veterans Services: Earlier this summer, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This important outlet also is available for military members, veterans, and their families, and is accessible by dialing 9-8-8 and pressing the number 1.
The lifeline is a simpler way to reach the Veterans Crisis Line (800-273-8255). As in the past, those phone calls are completely confidential and those connecting to that number and pressing 1 will speak with subject matter experts who are well-versed in military culture.
On this first day of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, ODVS would like to remind that #OhioVets and their loved ones are afforded a multitude of options with regard to crisis intervention and mental health initiatives available all across the state.
Find more information about 988 and why it is a vital and immediate resource.
Governor DeWine and his administration continue to address behavioral health needs in Ohio. In fact, just recently the Governor announced a $90 million investment in strengthening local behavioral health crisis response services.
The State also employs a comprehensive standalone website that addresses mental health matters for military members, veterans, their families, and local communities. ODVS works in partnership on this site, OHIOcares.ohio.gov, with OhioMHAS and the Ohio National Guard to provide the most relevant information and services.
ODVS houses key behavioral health information at OhioVets.gov, which can be found on our mental health landing page. And our department serves in a leadership role in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.
We also maintain a strong alliance with the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and continue to connect veterans who may be in crisis to Star Behavioral Health Providers, who direct veterans and their family members to military-aware therapy.
In partnership with OhioMHAS, we also have created a new role to support veterans, titled Certified Peer Recovery Supporter (PRS). This position is based out of our Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, and enables us the ability to offer guidance and help to former service members who are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction, with special emphasis on opioid abuse recovery.