Veterans organization donates sleeping bags to Sub Zero Mission

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapters 89 and 732 worked together on a sleeping bag package project.
The packages are put together by the inmates at Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution and include several items like a sleeping bag, several sizes of duffle bags, a woven plastic mat, and a bag of toiletries.
Now 80 of those packages are in the hands of the Sub Zero Mission, a group out of Painesville, Ohio who help out homeless people, including veterans, during the winter months. Their motto "Nobody should freeze to death in America".
Packages like the ones donated are perfect for what the group hopes to achieve.
"Any kind of monetary, any kind of little donation, whether it’s hats, gloves, food, sleeping bags; with COVID going on, it’s difficult for us to have warming centers open," said Tracey Lynch, administrator for the Sub Zero Mission. "Before it was always churches or different areas open for them when the weather got really cold, but right now there’s really nothing for them at this time, so it’s a little things like this - this is extremely enormous and we are grateful and appreciative."
The Sub Zero Mission is not the first group that the local chapters of the Vietnam Veterans of America have given these packages to, but it is one that hits close to home.
"We’ve already give them to the sheriffs office, the city police, the township police, various different places around Lima have these sleeping bags made by the inmates out at Allen Corrections," said Steve Montgomery of the VVA #89. "When I saw what their mission was, I called them and said we could provide those sleeping bags, and we’re putting them to use with a group that make sure those veterans get it. It’s veterans helping veterans."
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 Allen County also donated $1,000 to the Sub Zero Mission to help with expenses.