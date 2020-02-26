Vicky Shellabarger turns down plea deal in the murder case of her 22-month-old daughter

A woman who allegedly killed her 22-month-old daughter has turned down her plea offer.

Vicky Shellabarger turns down plea deal in the murder case of her 22-month-old daughter

The deadline for 37-year-old Vicky Shellabarger to accept a plea deal offered to her last week has passed. Shellabarger decided to not accept it and will expect to head to trial on March 24, 2020, in Allen County Common Pleas Court. No details were released of what kind of deal was offered, but she is facing one count each of murder and involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

In May of 2018, Shellabarger's daughter, Madilynn was found not breathing at a Delphos home and later pronounced dead at the hospital. An Allen County Grand Jury indicted Shellabarger on murder three months later.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.