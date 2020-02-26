Vicky Shellabarger turns down plea deal in the murder case of her 22-month-old daughter

A woman who allegedly killed her 22-month-old daughter has turned down her plea offer.
The deadline for 37-year-old Vicky Shellabarger to accept a plea deal offered to her last week has passed. Shellabarger decided to not accept it and will expect to head to trial on March 24, 2020, in Allen County Common Pleas Court. No details were released of what kind of deal was offered, but she is facing one count each of murder and involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.
In May of 2018, Shellabarger's daughter, Madilynn was found not breathing at a Delphos home and later pronounced dead at the hospital. An Allen County Grand Jury indicted Shellabarger on murder three months later.