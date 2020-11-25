Victims named and investigations are ongoing in recent Lima shootings

The Lima Police Department has more information about two shootings from recent weeks.
Police are saying Tara Fisher was the victim of a shooting on Nov. 10. It was around 8:30 that night they responded to the 400 block of West Murphy. A detective says the investigation is only halfway through and they aren't ready to declare it a homicide or a suicide.
"We're confident that it was from a gunshot wound," said Det. Steve Stechschulte. "We're just looking into the specifics in the incident to see if, see if the statements that we have are consistent with the physical evidence that we have and some of the evidence as far as the autopsy is concerned."
In a shooting on Nov. 18, 16-year-old Mehki Williams has been named the victim. Williams was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 300 block of S. Scott St. around 7:30 at night. It's believed there was an incident days before that led up to this incident. And police have video of what happened that night. A person of interest was interviewed, but no charges have been filed as of yet.
Williams was a student at Lima Senior High and they've released this statement:
"We were deeply saddened by the passing of Lima Senior Junior Mehki Williams. This has been a very difficult few days for students and staff throughout our district. We are proud of the way our students have honored their classmate. Khi was a popular student athlete in our Patient Care Program.
The Lima Senior staff met before school the morning after his death to talk about how to best assist our students. We will have counselors and additional support available to students for as long as needed.
We ask that the community keep Khi, his family, friends and all of us in its thoughts and prayers."