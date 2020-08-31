Victims named in Saturday morning Perry Township shooting

The Allen County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the victims from a shooting in Perry Township over the weekend.
Marcus Brown, Paul Curtis Jr., and LaRon Johnson were all treated for gunshot wounds but are expected to be physically okay.
The sheriff's office says they learned of the shooting while making a traffic stop. The driver told deputies of the shooting and was dropping off one of the victims. They found out the shooting happened in the 100 block of 13th St. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Curtis was shot in the arm and ankle, Johnson was shot above his right eye and Brown had been shot in the shoulder. The sheriff's office says the victims have been uncooperative so far and they're still investigating.