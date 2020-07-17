Videographer/Multi Media Journalist

VIDEOGRAPHER/MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST
Videographer/MMJ needed!! We are looking for someone with a keen eye for video news gathering, who can multitask and find more than just your basic video. You will shoot with a reporter and also one man/woman band.
There will be spot news, meetings, news conferences, feature pieces and a wide variety of sports. The winning candidate will also shoot live shots on a regular basis. We have one LIVE truck, winning candidate will be trained.
Proficiency with JVC model series 800 cameras gives you a step up. You will be in charge of your assigned camera, tripod, batteries and microphone. You will also on occasion be shooting, writing and editing your own stories, therefore knowledge of and previous experience with Final Cut Pro and ENPS is a plus. We will train.
This position is full-time with a tentative schedule of Monday-Friday with paid overtime possible. Fill in for holidays, vacations and illness can also be expected. Health, vision & dental benefits available if so desired as is an immediate 401k.
Applicant must pass a BMV background check. A clean driving record is a must. Also must pass a drug test if offered the job.
Please send your link of video shot, or DVD to Jeff Fitzgerald, News Director, Your Hometown Lima Stations. fitz@wlio.com or 1424 Rice Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45805. No calls, please.
Please indicate in your cover letter where you located this job posting.
Your Hometown Lima Stations is an Equal Opportunity Employer