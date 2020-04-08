Village Hardware supporting community with new protocol, donations

Trying to find a way to stay open while keeping employees and customers safe has been the struggle of businesses throughout the country as we deal with COVID-19. Village Hardware in Leipsic has found a way to do just that, with a tent sent up outside the building. Customers can walk up and request items to look at or buy, which are brought to the counter by employees.
This was done to try and bring things outside, to comply with what Gov. DeWine was asking of businesses in the state.
"We were getting a lot of people coming into the store, which on a good day is normally great, you know for people to come out and and to look and shop around, that’s what we want, that’s what we love, helps us sell our every day products, but we wanted to try to minimize that contact and bring it outside," said Jeff Evers, manager of Village Hardwar.
So far, those with Village Hardware say they've been fairly busy, and are thankful that people have been willing to comply with the changes that have been made.
"We really didn’t know what to expect, how busy we were going to be, and I think weather is going to play a big part of that - with nice weather we’re going to be busier obviously," Evers said. "It’s been pretty good, I mean people understand, and I think they for the most part appreciate it for themselves as well as us."
The store has also done other things to give back to the community at this time, including making a donation of elastic cord that people can use to make homemade masks. As of now they've donated around two miles total of the elastic.