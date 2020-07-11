Village of Harrod sees first ever Food Truck Festival

Food trucks and craft booths are a staple to any fair or festival, but when Harrod’s Pork Rind Heritage Festival was canceled, many vendors lost a big opportunity for business.
The Harrod Event Center is rebranding themselves and wanted to start getting the community more involved with using the space there. Since the Pork Rind Festival was canceled, holding a Food Truck Fest was a great way to give the community a chance to eat some of their favorite fair foods that they would have otherwise missed.
The MGLE lemonade stand has been serving up fresh-squeezed lemonade drinks for over 5 years. The sibling-owned stand is a favorite among the fest-goers, so some people even stopped by the event center just for a cup of their lemonade.
Emma Dues, one of the four siblings who own the stand says, “So far, we’ve had multiple people come in, drive up, and just come to us, get a lemonade, and drive back out and said that they would be back later for more.”
The food truck vendors aren’t the only ones that are going to miss out on the Pork Rind Festival. Among the variety of trucks and craft tables, the Auglaize Township Historical Society set up a stand to sell 50/50 raffle tickets.
Suzanne Archer, the secretary at the historical society says, “We were privileged to be invited today to do this, we’re doing a 50/50, and so that helps us to regenerate some of our funding from this year and hopefully move forward for next year.”
They say that money they raise at the Pork Rind Fest goes toward things like maintaining the railroad and veterans park, so they were lucky when they were given the chance to make up for those lost funds this year with the food truck fest.
And the festival ended the night with live music performed by Marty Ennis. This shows a great example of a community coming together to get through yet another obstacle sent by the pandemic.