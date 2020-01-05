Visitation and funeral dates set for Vince Koza

Arrangements for our former colleague Vince Koza have been made in the wake of his passing away last week.
Vince was with Your Hometown Stations for nearly 28 years as our sports director, eventually moving onto radio full time as a play-by-play announcer and host of his Sportstalk with Koza radio show. "The Koz" was also an active devotee of Limaland, being a big supporter of several organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Ohio High School Athletic Association, to name a few.
He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer back in late September and sadly passed away early Friday morning. He's survived by his wife Holly and their daughters, Brittany and Sarah.
Visitation for Vince will be from 3 to 8 pm on Wednesday, January 8th at the Lima Senior High School gymnasium. The funeral will be held the next day, January 9th at St. Gerard Catholic Church, at 10:30 am. Additional visitation time will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions are made in Vince's name to either the American Cancer Society Northwest Chapter, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551, or to St. Gerard's, 240 West Robb Ave., Lima, OH 45801.