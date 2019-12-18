Vocational Basketball at Delphos St. John's

The Delphos St. John's 8th-grade basketball team had a game Wednesday afternoon, but who they played against wasn't one of the usual opponents they see during the season.
The team played against a few seminarians from Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Cincinnati, as well as a few of the priests from St. John's. The game is part of Mount St. Mary's vocational basketball program, where the seminarians visit several different schools around the state, hold a friendly competition through a basketball game, and encourage students to think about if a vocational lifestyle might be right for them.
"It’s an opportunity for the boys and the whole school to see the human side of seminarians, see them having fun, doing fun things like playing basketball," said Fr. Scott Perry of Delphos St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. "Also at halftime, we have what’s called a vocations talk, where a seminarian shares his story of God calling him in his life and also helping the kids to see maybe where God is calling them in their lives too."
And if you were curious - the Blue Jays ended up winning the game, 43 to 40.