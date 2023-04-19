Volunteers are needed to help with Spring 2023 Bike & Pedestrian Count

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an easy way to help Lima and Allen County to get infrastructure based on human-powered transportation.
Twice a year, the "Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force" takes a count of how many people are walking, biking, or using scooters and wheelchairs to get around the area. They are looking for volunteers for their spring count because the information that is gathered helps in many ways.
"We also want to justify the past expenditures that we have made to make improvements, and make sure that people are utilizing those routes as well," says Josh Unterbrink, the Allen County Bike and Pedestrian Task Force. "And when we are applying for grants, when we are looking for state and federal funds, we need that data to support the work we are doing here to keep people active and safe in Allen County."
The count will take place between May 8th and May 14th. Volunteers are asked to spend two hours keeping count at a specified location and return the information to the task force. You can find a link to volunteer on the Activate Allen County Facebook page.