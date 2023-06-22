Volunteers are needed to ring the bell for the Lima Salvation Army's Christmas in July campaign

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Salvation Army is getting ready for its big summer push.
You will soon hear the ringing of the bells as their Christmas in July campaign approaches. Donations to the Salvation Army drop in the summer as people get busy with vacations and such. The money raised stays local and helps with programming. To make the campaign a success they are in need of volunteers. They take care of the kettle and the money. All you have to do is ring the bell and have fun.
"And, so you don't have to worry about money, you don't have to worry about anything. We just meet you there at the beginning. Meet you there at he end to take it all in. It's pretty much as easy as that. People usually pick locations closer to their home or even maybe a store that they're shopping at a regular basis. Anyway, just be friendly, happy, have a fun time with it. That's what we always tell people, to have a fun time with it," explained Paul Downing, operations manager at the Lima Salvation Army.
The two stores participating are Kewpee and Chief Supermarkets. To volunteer, contact the Salvation Army and they will work with you to get a time set up.