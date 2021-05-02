Volunteers get hands-on training for the Equestrian Therapy Program

The Equestrian Therapy Program is working on expanding their volunteer team.

Volunteers came ready to learn at the orientation and training session at Fasset farm Saturday morning. The therapy program is aimed to help exercise the mind, body, and souls of those with various mental and physical disabilities.

Volunteers are essential to these programs, as they are the ones leading the horses and children during the exercises and keeping up with the groundwork at Fasset Farm.

Sommer Boss, the program coordinator, and the instructor says, “To pay for all of these people to come in and help with our lessons would cost a ton of money, so the fact that these people are willing and excited about giving up an hour or two of their time every week to come help our clients is huge.”

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with the Equestrian Therapy program, you can head to etpfarm.org to see what positions are available.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.