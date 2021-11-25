Volunteers make the Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner a success

The annual Thanksgiving meal in downtown Lima feeds a lot of people, but more importantly brings the community together. The Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner served over three thousand meals on Thursday. While there were a lot of thanks expressed by the people stopping by the Civic Center to grab a meal, the giving came from the around 250 volunteers who took time out of their holiday to help make the dinner a success.
People like Mary Monford who has been helping out at the dinner for the last 16 years.
“Frist of all I love people and I love being around people and knowing that we are helping other people,” says Monford. “Those people who maybe have Thanksgiving by themselves, because they don’t have anybody to have Thanksgiving with. It’s wonderful that they can come here and have fellowship with other people, have a good meal here and also have one to take home.”
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner became its own non-profit this year and members of the community gave generously to not only provide the meal, but offer food and other items for people to take home. It’s because of the dedication of the volunteers they are able to do so much for the people attending.
“This meal would not happen without the volunteers,” says Burkey of the Lima Community Thanksgiving Dinner. “Back when the Chester Carey family started the dinner it was really their desire to feed people. But as the dinner has picked up momentum throughout the years. I think it was particularly the Lewis family that really helped make the meal kind of an efficient meal that was able to support a larger volume of both volunteers and people coming through the doors. We want to continue that tradition. The only way to make this happen is through the generosity of these volunteers. People were here as early as 5 o’clock this morning, just making it happen without making a dime.”
With such giving hearts, what are these volunteers most thankful for this year.
“I’m thankful for life and I am thankful for my family,” adds Monford.
“The gift of community the probably the thing I am most thankful for this year. It is really the heart of why we do the meal,” adds Burkey.