Volunteers needed for Fall 2020 Bicycle & Pedestrian Count

Starting next week, the Fall Bicycle and Pedestrian Count begins in Lima Allen County and they are in need of volunteers to help get it done.
It’s a pretty straight forward and simple task. All you have to do is have a seat, watch, and count. The count is done twice a year to gather statistics on how people are traveling by human-powered active transportation, such as walking, rollerblading, biking, and even using a wheelchair. The numbers will help with infrastructure improvements.
Josh Unterbrink with the Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force explains, “When we’re looking at federal grants or even designations like ‘Bicycle Friendly Communities’, we need this data to show how many people are out there using our systems. We also need to justify those expenses when we do need to justify new paths, new crosswalks, and new safety measures that will protect us and provide an opportunity for more people to be active.”
Unterbrink says they are asking people to give two hours of their time. The count begins Monday, September 14th. You can sign up by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0c4dafa62ba2ff2-lima22 or calling 419-222-6045.