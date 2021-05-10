Volunteers needed for Spring Bike and Pedestrian Count now through May 16th

It’s an easy way to help Lima and Allen County to get infrastructure based on human-powered transportation.
Twice a year the Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force takes a count of how many people are walking, biking, or using scooters and wheelchairs to get around the community. By taking the count, improvements of signage, crosswalks, and bikeways may be decided. This count also helps with safety issues that can be addressed.
Josh Unterbrink with the task force explains, “To help make pedestrians and bicyclists safer. Where we might need better crosswalks, where we might need additional bike lanes and paths. Because there’s such a traffic overflow and it’s creating issues for vehicular traffic.”
The count is going on through May 16th and volunteers are needed. All you need to do is pick a location, take a seat, hang out for 2 hours and count how many people you see using human-powered transportation. Call 419-303-3387 to volunteer.