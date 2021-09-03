Volunteers needed for the Allen County Bike & Pedestrian Task Force Fall Count

Thanks to a number of volunteers each year the Lima-Allen County area has become more bike and pedestrian friendly.
Each year, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force holds a weeklong count to get a better understanding of how residents move around the county. Several locations are picked to observe and track human powered transportation. That can include walkers, bikers, wheelchairs, and scooters among other modes of transportation. Over the years the count has garnered federal dollars to improve traffic flow amongst different transportation types.
Josh Unterbrink of the Allen County Bicycle and Pedestrian Taskforce adds, “we’re trying to make sure that the changes that have been made to our traffic patterns, our sidewalks, our bike paths, our bike lanes, and even our hiking trails are actually getting more people to use them, and we want to know when people are using the trail system.”
Volunteers are asked to spend 2hours keeping count at specified locations and return the information to the task force. The count will take place Monday, September 13th through Sunday, September 19th. You can sign up online at signupgenius.com or call Activate Allen County. 419-303-3387 or email to junterbrink@activateallencounty.com